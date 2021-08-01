AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, July 16th. raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.71.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $227.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.57. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $232.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

