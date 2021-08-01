Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stake Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Avangrid were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 131,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 58,604 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Avangrid stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.