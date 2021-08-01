Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

