Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%.
Shares of Avantor stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $38.04.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
Recommended Story: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.