Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Avient also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Avient has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. Avient’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

AVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

