AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Position Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 297,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

