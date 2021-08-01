B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of LITE opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

