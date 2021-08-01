B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $364,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $357.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.