B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $565,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 45,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 99.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 234,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after buying an additional 116,978 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 51.0% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

