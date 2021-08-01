B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $305.20 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.62 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

