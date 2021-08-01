B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 444.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 81,120 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,441,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after acquiring an additional 316,047 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.