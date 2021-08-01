B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $66.66, but opened at $68.48. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 711 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 98.68% and a net margin of 34.98%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $336,035.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

