B. Riley Lowers Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Price Target to $4.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFI. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

