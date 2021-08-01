Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €285.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €285.00 ($335.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €265.07 ($311.85).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €258.15 ($303.71) on Friday. Linde has a 1-year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 1-year high of €254.00 ($298.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €244.90.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

