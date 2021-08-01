BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BAESY opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

