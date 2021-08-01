Balancer Price Up 21.1% This Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $22.71 or 0.00054612 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $157.72 million and approximately $46.06 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.85 or 0.00793063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.