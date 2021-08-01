Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,011,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 7,765,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 992.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 24,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

