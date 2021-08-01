Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $88,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 311.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 57,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

