Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,210,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,313,852. The firm has a market cap of $328.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

