Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,719 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 562.1% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 99,004 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,149,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,376,000 after buying an additional 540,055 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 228.1% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 752,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after buying an additional 523,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,852,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $38.56 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.