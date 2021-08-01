Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Shares in X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYL opened at $47.91 on Friday. X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96.

