Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $258,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.91. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $77.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.