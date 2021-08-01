Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.