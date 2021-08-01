Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 439.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 88,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $58.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.80.

