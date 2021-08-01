Barclays Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €290.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €259.88 ($305.74).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €205.50 ($241.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of €218.61.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.