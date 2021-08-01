BarnBridge (BOND) Tops One Day Volume of $15.22 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. BarnBridge has a market cap of $88.42 million and $15.22 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BarnBridge coin can currently be bought for about $23.24 or 0.00056051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.08 or 0.00788737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039868 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,804,070 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

BarnBridge Coin Trading

