Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.830-$1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Barnes Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.83-1.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 121,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,763. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.75.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on B. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

