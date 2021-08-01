Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.980 EPS.
B stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.75. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.