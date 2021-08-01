Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.980 EPS.

B stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.75. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

