Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.17% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,645.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,421. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $429.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

