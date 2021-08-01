Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €80.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.73 ($92.63).

BAS stock opened at €66.22 ($77.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.87. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

