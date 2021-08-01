Basic Attention Token (BAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $283.37 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001652 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $980.64 million and approximately $283.37 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.77 or 0.00797072 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00087670 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,488,731,677 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

