BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.04% of BellRing Brands worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BRBR opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

