Belmont Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,787. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $228.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.