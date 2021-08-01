Benchmark Trims MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price to $216.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $235.00 to $216.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $156.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.22.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.