Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 230 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays in a report on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 235.33 ($3.07).

LON BARC opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £29.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

