Berenberg Bank Trims Base Resources (LON:BSE) Target Price to GBX 25

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BSE opened at GBX 15.80 ($0.21) on Thursday. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.22 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £186.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

