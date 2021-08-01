Berry (BRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Berry to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. On average, analysts expect Berry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRY stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $446.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.95. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

