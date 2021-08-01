BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $69.05, but opened at $66.60. BigCommerce shares last traded at $64.86, with a volume of 11,837 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $896,544.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,696 shares of company stock worth $45,699,095 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after buying an additional 496,292 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after buying an additional 930,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

