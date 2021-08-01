Bilal Awada Sells 59,100 Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI) Stock

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI) Senior Officer Bilal Awada sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$183,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,249.50.

Bilal Awada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Bilal Awada sold 100 shares of C-Com Satellite Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total transaction of C$311.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Bilal Awada sold 2,000 shares of C-Com Satellite Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$6,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Bilal Awada sold 2,000 shares of C-Com Satellite Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$6,400.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Bilal Awada sold 1,200 shares of C-Com Satellite Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$3,840.00.

Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems stock opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.51 million and a PE ratio of 61.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.88. C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$4.48.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

