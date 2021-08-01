Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.500-$19.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.63 billion.

Biogen stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.73. 942,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $394.60.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

