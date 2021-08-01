BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Director Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Director Lynne Marie Sullivan purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PHGE opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at $2,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHGE. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of BiomX in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.