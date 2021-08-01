BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 131.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BioNTech were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $2,836,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioNTech by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 209,835 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 281,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 141,090 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

BNTX stock opened at $328.35 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $331.00. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of -1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.