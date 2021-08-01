Bitcloud Market Capitalization Reaches $460,033.78 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $460,033.78 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,895.40 or 1.00007357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.12 or 0.01023056 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.14 or 0.00373860 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00402376 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005884 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004704 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,134,757 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

