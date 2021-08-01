BITTO (BITTO) Price Reaches $0.16

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. BITTO has a total market cap of $473,507.23 and approximately $374,153.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITTO has traded up 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00388021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001320 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.48 or 0.00816454 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

