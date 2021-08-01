BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $418.88 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00028956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002862 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000628 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003308 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

