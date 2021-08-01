Black Knight Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,068 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,596% compared to the average daily volume of 83 put options.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,656,000 after buying an additional 228,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Black Knight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,608,000 after buying an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

