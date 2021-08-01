BLink (BLINK) Price Reaches $0.0268 on Major Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $44,902.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00797691 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00090225 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,366 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

