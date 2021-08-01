Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$ EPS and its Q3 guidance to at least $0.50 EPS.
NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
