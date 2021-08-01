Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$ EPS and its Q3 guidance to at least $0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

