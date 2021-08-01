Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.27% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $299,495. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BVH opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.71 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

