BMO Capital Markets Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.17.

AP.UN stock opened at C$45.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$46.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

