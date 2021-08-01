Boise Cascade (BCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 15th

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend payment by 2,757.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

